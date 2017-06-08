Home Citrix says ‘Let Them Eat CAKE!’

Back in my day, we didn’t have these fancy “Digital Workspaces.” We had Virtual Desktop Infrastructures — or VDI — and they said they would work for everyone, in every use case, and in every environment. They said if you want all the benefits of VDI, you need to source out the hardware, storage, compute fabric, network and more before you even think about the applications and desktops. In fact, they took pride in comparing our complex VDI model to a nice, gooey, seven layer cake.

As delicious as that cake was, it required multiple vendors, with multiple contracts to negotiate and subject matter experts in each of its gooey layers. And if you wanted to scale and grow that stack for another set of employees? Well, lace up your running shoes because each layer tends to be operated in its own departmental silo, with its own approvers and owners.

HCI Workspace Appliance

But wait, there is a breath of fresh air sweeping down the Las Vegas strip June 6 – 8. OK, you can laugh at that one. I’ll wait. Fresh air… Vegas… Anyhoo …

Read the entire article here, Let Them Eat CAKE! | Citrix Blogs

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Categories:
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
