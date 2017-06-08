Citrix says ‘Let Them Eat CAKE!’
Back in my day, we didn’t have these fancy “Digital Workspaces.” We had Virtual Desktop Infrastructures — or VDI — and they said they would work for everyone, in every use case, and in every environment. They said if you want all the benefits of VDI, you need to source out the hardware, storage, compute fabric, network and more before you even think about the applications and desktops. In fact, they took pride in comparing our complex VDI model to a nice, gooey, seven layer cake.
As delicious as that cake was, it required multiple vendors, with multiple contracts to negotiate and subject matter experts in each of its gooey layers. And if you wanted to scale and grow that stack for another set of employees? Well, lace up your running shoes because each layer tends to be operated in its own departmental silo, with its own approvers and owners.
HCI Workspace Appliance
But wait, there is a breath of fresh air sweeping down the Las Vegas strip June 6 – 8. OK, you can laugh at that one. I’ll wait. Fresh air… Vegas… Anyhoo …
Read the entire article here, Let Them Eat CAKE! | Citrix Blogs
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
