Citrix says Get Ready to Rumble!

Citrix enjoys giving back to communities through our SimplyServe programs. At last year’s Citrix Synergy conference, I helped organize a SimplyServe IoT event for a Las Vegas grade school class. We taught 30 fifth-graders how to build a push-to-talk video walkie-talkie in 90 minutes using the Citrix Octoblu IoT platform.

We are stepping things up at this year’s Citrix Synergy event with a BattleBots competition!

We have selected an grade-school robotics class from Orlando, the site of Synergy 2017, to join us in a three-hour SimplyServe community service event consisting of building Citrix Octoblu-powered battlebots and concluding the event with a real, live battlebots competition! Intel has donated 50 TinyTile microcontroller boards to serve as the “brains” of our battlebots, while Citrix is donating the rest of the battlebot parts (gears, breadboards, wires, and even googly eyes)!

