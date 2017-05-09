Citrix: SAP Fiori “Secure Plat-Forming” on Citrix

On March 27th, attendees travelled to SAP’s UX Partner Workshop, in SAP’s office in Melbourne, Australia to learn and see what SAP, Fujitsu, and Citrix are doing in the area of secure, scalable SAP Fiori deployment, specifically.

Wann Lee Tan, when emphasizing on the critical role security plays in today’s mission-critical SAP Fiori Mobile deployments, said: “In Fujitsu, we committed to SAP UX vision on Fiori and we have learned firsthand how to deploy Fiori apps securely to mobile device using Citrix’ XenMobile Infrastructure.”

Wann Lee is an Development Practice Manager at Fujitsu Australia. From him, Partner Executive participants attending the workshop learned that security doesn’t have to be expensive, if done right is simple, can result in a predictable outcome and works as an IT strategy for businesses at various levels of IT maturity.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.