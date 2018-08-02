Citrix: Right-sizing Citrix XenApp on Google Cloud Platform

At Citrix Synergy this year, Citrix stressed their commitment to partnering with Google on a variety of projects. One of the biggest areas of cooperation between the two companies has always been the ability to deploy XenApp servers to Google Cloud Platform hosting. Citrix is releasing updated toolsets to be able to use common processes and procedures, like Machine Creation Services, to fill the gaps that exist today, compared to other Cloud platforms like Azure and AWS. Additionally, this testing took place before the Google Deployment Manager scripts really existed, so a lot of it had to be built by hand.

That’s all great, but the question most organizations are going to ask is: “How much this is going to cost?!” And the easy answer to that question is… it depends. I know, that answer sounds a lot like consultant-speak for “I want to charge you a bunch of money to figure out what I should just know.” But as I hope you will see throughout this article, there are a LOT of factors that make determining an actual cost per user per hour really difficult. What we tried to do instead was set a good baseline that can be used for your own testing and cost analysis, eliminating the need to test every permutation under the sun.

My team went in to this with a simple question: What default instance type provides the best cost per user per hour with XenApp on Google Cloud while maintaining stability and manageability? And we answered that question pretty conclusively. Unfortunately, that answer led to a bunch of other questions and we have a lot more testing to do. But as you read through this blog post, keep that question in mind, because it’s what drove all of our decisions.

