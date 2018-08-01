Citrix: Riffing Again: Citrix Cloud Services, Azure Government, Country Music

In a May blog post, we talked about Citrix Cloud + Azure Government and Aussie music legend Keith Urban. Riffing on a line in his ballad, Blue Ain’t Your Color, we turned the title of the tune on its head. We asserted that indeed, the beautiful shade of blue called azure really is your color. In fact, if you’re a US government IT leader running Citrix Cloud — or for that matter — a business partner designing solutions for this audience, you should embrace Microsoft’s Azure Government — now.

Why? Because Microsoft has worked tirelessly to develop sovereign cloud solutions that apply to a broad enterprise customer base. Among those is its government-only cloud, Azure Government. The company designed it to uphold the foundational principles of security, privacy & control, compliance, and transparency. Citrix is in lockstep with Microsoft, having fine-tuned its Workspace services accordingly.

What that means is that fears — the ones these government IT leaders have regarding security and regulatory compliance — can be diminished. In fact, with Azure Government, the stumbling blocks that have prevented many government entities from embracing cloud technology are gone. That’s why, like our buddy Keith, we couldn’t help riffing one more time about this. It’s near and dear to our hearts.

