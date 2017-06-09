Citrix: Resolve Network Traffic Jams with NetScaler 12 Training!

Picture the chaos and confusion at a four-way intersection when there’s no traffic light or signs. The same thing can happen in your Citrix environment – unless you know how to use the traffic management capabilities of NetScaler.

Through load balancing/global server load balancing, content switching and optimization, NetScaler acts as a traffic cop in the middle of the intersection. It automatically routes client and server requests to the servers that are able to accept them, reduces transaction time and improves availability.

Get trained on traffic management

You can learn to use these powerful NetScaler traffic management components by taking an updated course from Citrix Education that is based on the latest product release – version 12. The following topics are just a taste of what’s covered in available July 10.

