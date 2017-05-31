Citrix: Rescue Your Apps with XenApp 7.13, Citrix App Layering & Cloudhouse

Invented by Unidesk (now Citrix App Layering) over 9 years ago, application layering has emerged as the best way to reduce the effort and number of images required to deliver apps from servers and desktops. It emerged as the clear market leader, with over 1500 customers, it won Best of Citrix Synergy 2016, and, in case you missed the announcement, was acquired by Citrix in January 2017.

The only “full-stack” layering solution that revolutionizes image management with:

The best app compatibility of any layering solution, virtualizing all Windows apps right out of the box.

Real-time app delivery, the user gets the apps they need when they logon.

Complete app portability, across all hypervisors and clouds.

A single Windows gold image for all your desktops.

The “Master layering” Masterclass

On the 15th and 16th of February, Lee Bushen ran two very successful Masterclasses on Citrix App Layering, receiving a 92% 4 or 5-star rating. Attended by over 1500 people across EMEA and the US – available to view here – it was packed full of demos, whiteboard, and Q&A sessions, and I am pleased to say featured Cloudhouse. As an ex-XenApp and XenDesktop PM, it was great honor to be invited back to talk on Lee’s Masterclass. With over 700 questions, I am glad I wasn’t a Virtual Desktop Agent this time round!

