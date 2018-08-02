Citrix: Reliable, cost-effective Workspace connectivity

With the basic concepts of software-defined wide area networking still fresh in mind from my last blog post, it’s time to explore the many ways that Citrix SD-WAN adds value to the Citrix Workspace delivery architecture.

If you’re using or planning to deploy virtual desktops or DaaS, Gartner’s informative research report How to Ensure Your Network Architecture Is Ready for VDI and Desktop as a Service may be useful.

SD-WAN for virtual apps and desktops

Perhaps the most obvious place for XenApp and XenDesktop customers to use Citrix SD-WAN is between office locations and the VDA servers in the data center or Cloud. Doing so yields significant benefits, all of which contribute to a great user experience:

Reliable, always-on network connectivity

Plenty of bandwidth, at lower cost than an MPLS-only WAN

Prioritization of business-critical traffic when there is bandwidth contention or failure of a link

Fair sharing of the pipe between multiple users

Real-time packet-level selection of the best path for each HDX data stream

Deep visibility into HDX traffic so that administrators can ensure end users are getting the level of service they require

