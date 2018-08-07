Citrix: Reliable, cost-effective Workspace connectivity – Part 3

In last week’s installment of my blog series on reliable, cost-effective connectivity with Citrix Workspace, we uncovered a multitude of benefits from using Citrix SD-WAN between office locations and the data center VDA (Virtual Delivery Agent) servers used to deliver Virtual Apps & Desktops. This week, let’s look at how those benefits extend to VDAs in the Cloud, and to Unified Communications.

At this point in the adoption of Hybrid Cloud architectures, already one third of the VDAs managed using Citrix Cloud are on Azure or AWS. Happily, Citrix has been working closely with the major Cloud platform providers to enable SD-WAN connectivity (see Cloud & SD-WAN. A Match Made in Heaven).

Microsoft’s new Azure Virtual WAN service works seamlessly with Citrix SD-WAN (see Microsoft’s announcement of the public preview). As the “on-ramp to Azure”, Citrix SD-WAN and the Azure Virtual WAN managed service provide automated IPsec connectivity from office locations into Microsoft Azure at global scale. SD-WAN in Azure targets the transition of application execution from on premises to Cloud and provides reliable and secure connectivity from branches into Azure over economical internet links. Intelligent traffic steering enables breakout of HDX traffic from each office location directly into Azure via the nearest edge site, avoiding sub-optimal backhauling to the data center. Connectivity automation eliminates the need to manually establish and manage VPN tunnels.

