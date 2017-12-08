Citrix: Reliability is a “Must Have” for Delivering Apps from the Cloud
In the first blog post in our series on hybrid cloud world challenges for application delivery, we learned that there are three areas to address: reliable access & delivery, trusted security, and visibility through intelligent analytics. We will focus this post on diving into reliable access.
Many organizations are starting to use hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures to deliver their business applications, but all too often, their networks just aren’t reliable enough to make it a reality. Reliability involves more than simply maintaining an internet connection at all times; it means ensuring that your connection is high quality and that you can use your applications to their fullest extent.
Traditionally, businesses relied on multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) for ensuring a high-quality, reliable connection. But as long as you only have one connection, your reliability is at risk. And for companies that rely on a broadband link, the chances of a connection failure are even greater.
Why is reliability so important for businesses?
