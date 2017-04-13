Citrix Releases XenCenter v7.1.1

The XenServer team is pleased to announce the availability of an updated version of XenCenter, the management UI for XenServer virtual environments.

The latest version of XenCenter — v7.1.1 — offers improvements in UI responsiveness, particularly when managing a larger number of hosts or pools, as well as several fixes associated with host health check analysis, status reports and updates.

For XenServer 7.0 customers, this hotfix provides the added benefit of Automated Host Updating – a highly anticipated feature introduced in XenServer 7.1 — described in my previous blog post. After installing XenCenter 7.1.1, XenServer 7.0 administrators will be able to install and apply multiple updates to host systems via a single reboot to significantly reduce maintenance downtime, a capability currently enjoyed by XenServer 7.1 administrators.

Read the entire article here, New version of XenCenter now available

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.