Citrix Releases Reference Architecture Refreshed for Citrix Service Providers!

You asked for it, we delivered! Reference architecture refresh for CSPs is live!

At Citrix Summit, Jona Apelbaum, Global SE Manager, made a commitment to partners to deliver a refreshed reference architecture by early Q2. This challenge was accepted by team heavy hitters including Selma Wei, Phillip Schubert, and Raphael Buhner, who knocked it out of the park! The updates are complete and available for download on SalesIQ. We’ve created two different document types to better serve your needs.

The first is the traditional format, updated with current information.

The second is an interactive PDF for easy navigation and a user-friendly experience.

On the roadmap, we are working to include the latest and greatest from Citrix and also making sure we are aligning with the industry on Cloud (including hybrid models). We will also be creating a dynamic version of the architecture, built out with reference documents and supporting resources accessible at the click of a button. Stay tuned for more!

Many of you are wondering what’s different and great about this refreshed architecture. Let’s take a sneak peek:

Read the entire article here, Releasing Reference Architecture Refreshed for Citrix Service Providers!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.