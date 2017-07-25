Citrix Releases New Exams for Citrix NetScaler 12!

Citrix Education is pleased to announce the availability of two next-generation Citrix Certified Associate – Networking (CCA – N) certifications based on Citrix NetScaler 12. Do not delay and be among the first to take and pass the NEW! 1Y0-230 Citrix NetScaler 12 Essentials and Unified Gateway exam or NEW! 1Y0-240 Citrix NetScaler 12 Essentials and Traffic Management exam.

With the release of 1Y0-230 exam, we would also like to announce the discontinuation of the English version of the 1Y0-253 Implementing Citrix NetScaler 10.5 for App and Desktop Solutions exam effective September 18, 2017.

If you’re wondering what this means for you….

For individuals pursuing the CCA – N certification—you will have the option, from now until September 18, 2017, of taking one of three exams to validate your knowledge, skills and experience.

Option 1:

Prepare with the recommended training: CNS 222: Citrix NetScaler 12.x Essentials and Unified Gateway. Review the 1Y0-230 Citrix NetScaler 12 Essentials and Unified Gateway Exam Prep Guide. Pass exam 1Y0-230.

Read the entire article here, Now Available: New Exams for Citrix NetScaler 12!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.