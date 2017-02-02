Home Applications Citrix Released Webinars for February 2017 from Goliath Technologies!

0
0

The following are a list of Goliath Technologies’ Citrix related webinars for the first half of  February 2017 .  I hope you have a bit of time to attend one!

How to Troubleshoot and Manage Your Entire NetScaler Infrastructure from a Single Pane of Glass

Wednesday, February 1st at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Networking Expert will show you how to realize the full potential of the NetScaler ADC by leveraging deep analytical data produced by Goliath for NetScaler 4.0 for performance tuning, troubleshooting, real-time alerting and unrestricted historical reporting.

How to Proactively Manage the Entire Citrix End User Experience

Thursday, February 2nd at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

A Citrix End User Experience Engineer will lead a technical session to show you how to proactively troubleshoot and remediate the root cause of performance issues that negatively affect the Citrix end user experience — from Logon Initiation to Logon Process to Session Performance.

How to Proactively Test & Confirm Epic Availability

Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On the webinar a healthcare IT engineer will show you how to improve the clinician end user experience by fixing the root cause of Citrix delivered application logon slowness and failures.

The Citrix Logon Process: How it Works & How to Troubleshoot XA/XD Logon Issues

Wednesday, February 8th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert will walk you through the key technical points from our Citrix Logon Troubleshooting Guide so you can understand how to resolve logon slowness and failures.

How to Proactively Troubleshoot & Fix Common Citrix End User Issues Like Logon Slowness & Printing Failures

Thursday, February 9th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert show you how to proactively troubleshoot and fix the root cause of common Citrix end user experience issues with: Logons – Sessions – Printing – Profiles.

How to Proactively Test & Confirm Citrix Delivered Apps Launch for Clinicians

Tuesday, February 14th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On the webinar a healthcare IT engineer will show you how to improve the clinician end user experience by fixing the root cause of Citrix-delivered application logon slowness and failures.

Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.
