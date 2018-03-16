Citrix: Relax! XenServer Backups Made Easy

Imagine you are casually sitting at your desk, working on some vital report, when your cat decides to bump into your coffee and spill it all over your laptop (probably on purpose). ZAP! Your report is lost forever and hours of your time have been wasted.

Now imagine that instead of using your plain old laptop, you are using a virtual desktop from XenDesktop, running on XenServer. In this case, your broken laptop doesn’t matter, as your data is stored in a data center (safely out of your cat’s reach). This, however, brings some new risks, as a single data center failure could result in many users losing their data. To stop this from happening, it is essential that we have regular backups to which we can revert.

XenServer has always had the ability for administrators to export virtual machines. However, you probably don’t update every block of data on your VM’s disk every night, and instead, want to export only the changes since the day before. Quite apart from the space needed on your backup target, how long it takes to copy a full disk across can be problematic; after all, all your VMs need to complete the backup operation in one night!

