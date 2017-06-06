Home Citrix Related Webinars from Goliath Technologies

The following is a list of the upcoming Citrix related webinars from Goliath Technologies:
How to Migrate From Citrix 6.5 to 7.x & Replace EdgeSight

Tuesday, June 6th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

During this free webinar series, two Citrix Virtualization Experts will lead forum-based sessions focused on the key considerations and action steps required to migrate from 6.5 to 7.x and successfully replace Citrix EdgeSight.

How to Proactively Prevent Citrix Logon Issues

Wednesday, June 7th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, you will see how to proactively prevent Citrix logon slowness and failure issues before end users are affected by using Citrix Ready technology that tests and confirms end user logons and launches of business-critical apps will occur when needed.

How To Troubleshoot Your Entire Infrastructure with Citrix NetScaler by Using Real-Time Alerts, Performance Dashboards & Historical Reports

Thursday, June 8th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Networking Expert will show you how to realize the full potential of the NetScaler ADC by leveraging deep analytical data produced by Goliath for NetScaler 4.0 for performance tuning, troubleshooting, real-time alerting and unrestricted historical reporting.

How to Proactively Troubleshoot & Fix Common Citrix End User Issues

Thursday, June 15th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert show you how to proactively troubleshoot and fix the root cause of common Citrix end user experience issues with: Logons – Sessions – Printing – Profiles.

Understanding, Troubleshooting & Resolving Citrix ICA/HDX Issues

Wednesday, June 21st at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

Join one of the co-creators of the new Citrix Administrator’s Technical Guide to Understanding and Troubleshooting Citrix ICA/HDX as they discuss ICA/HDX protocol, the components that it’s built on, how it works, how it can be impacted by network conditions, and how to troubleshoot it. This presentation will also include a live Q&A session and use customer examples.

The Citrix Logon Process: How it Works & How to Troubleshoot XA/XD Logon Issues

Thursday, June 29th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert will walk you through the key technical points from our Citrix Logon Troubleshooting Guide so you can understand how to resolve logon slowness and failures.

Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.
