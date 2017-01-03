Citrix Related Webinars for January 2017 from Goliath Solutions

No better way to start the year than with learning a bit more about how to solve Citrix related issues and make our end-users even more happy!

On that note, here you go! This month’s Citrix related webinars part 1!



How to Proactively Troubleshoot & Fix Common Citrix End User Issues

Wednesday, January 4th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert show you how to proactively troubleshoot and fix the root cause of common Citrix end user experience issues with: Logons – Sessions – Printing – Profiles.

REGISTER NOW





How to Proactively Manage the Entire Citrix End User Experience

Thursday, January 5th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

A Citrix End User Experience Engineer will lead a technical session to show you how to proactively troubleshoot and remediate the root cause of performance issues that negatively affect the Citrix end user experience — from Logon Initiation to Logon Process to Session Performance.

REGISTER NOW





How to Proactively Test & Confirm Epic Availability

Friday, January 6th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On the webinar a team of healthcare IT engineers will show you how to improve the clinician end user experience by fixing the root cause of Citrix-delivered application logon slowness and failures.

REGISTER NOW





How to Proactively Test & Confirm Citrix Delivered Apps Launch for Clinicians

Tuesday, January 10th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On the webinar team of healthcare IT engineers will show you how to improve the clinician end user experience by fixing the root cause of Citrix-delivered application logon slowness and failures.

REGISTER NOW



How to Proactively Prevent Citrix Logon Issues

Wednesday, January 11th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, you will see how to proactively prevent Citrix logon slowness and failure issues before end users are affected by using Citrix Ready technology that tests and confirms end user logons and launches of business critical apps will occur when needed.

REGISTER NOW







The Process & Selection Criteria to Replace Citrix EdgeSight

Thursday, January 12th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert will lead an instructive session focused on the key considerations and action steps required to successfully replace Citrix EdgeSight in XenApp/XenDesktop 7.x.

REGISTER NOW