Home Applications Citrix Related Webinars for January 2017 from Goliath Solutions

Citrix Related Webinars for January 2017 from Goliath Solutions

0
Citrix Related Webinars for January 2017 from Goliath Solutions
0

No better way to start the year than with learning a bit more about how to solve Citrix related issues and make our end-users even more happy! 

On that note, here you go!  This month’s Citrix related webinars part 1!

How to Proactively Troubleshoot & Fix Common Citrix End User Issues

Wednesday, January 4th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert show you how to proactively troubleshoot and fix the root cause of common Citrix end user experience issues with: Logons – Sessions – Printing – Profiles.

REGISTER NOW
 

How to Proactively Manage the Entire Citrix End User Experience

Thursday, January 5th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

A Citrix End User Experience Engineer will lead a technical session to show you how to proactively troubleshoot and remediate the root cause of performance issues that negatively affect the Citrix end user experience — from Logon Initiation to Logon Process to Session Performance.

REGISTER NOW
 

How to Proactively Test & Confirm Epic Availability

Friday, January 6th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On the webinar a team of healthcare IT engineers will show you how to improve the clinician end user experience by fixing the root cause of Citrix-delivered application logon slowness and failures.

REGISTER NOW
 

How to Proactively Test & Confirm Citrix Delivered Apps Launch for Clinicians

Tuesday, January 10th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On the webinar team of healthcare IT engineers will show you how to improve the clinician end user experience by fixing the root cause of Citrix-delivered application logon slowness and failures.

REGISTER NOW

 

How to Proactively Prevent Citrix Logon Issues

Wednesday, January 11th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, you will see how to proactively prevent Citrix logon slowness and failure issues before end users are affected by using Citrix Ready technology that tests and confirms end user logons and launches of business critical apps will occur when needed.

REGISTER NOW
 


The Process & Selection Criteria to Replace Citrix EdgeSight

Thursday, January 12th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert will lead an instructive session focused on the key considerations and action steps required to successfully replace Citrix EdgeSight in XenApp/XenDesktop 7.x.

REGISTER NOW

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Desktop
Monitoring
User Management
Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        In this 30-minute webinar, dive into the latest capabilities for Apple platforms introduced with AirWatch 9.0 with an AirWatch product expert. In addition to same-day support for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, we’ve delivered new management features for iOS and macOS to our customers, including await configuration as part of our integration with the Device […]

        read more
        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1483203733_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Implementing network virtualization in Herning Municipality

          Mikael Korsgaard Jensen, Server Manager believe the future will offer more examples of municipal operating partnerships, and these will be easier to achieve if they are working with network virtualization. With NSX, the security in their networks will be enhanced enabling them to communicate safely. From the fine folks at VMware NSX.

          read more
          1483121241_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: International CPA Firm Counts on Citrix Cloud

          citrix-ready-featuress-image

          Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

          1483159632_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Herning and VMware have cooperated closely for over a decade to virtualize the city’s infrastructure

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video