Citrix Related Webinars for January 2017 from Goliath Solutions
No better way to start the year than with learning a bit more about how to solve Citrix related issues and make our end-users even more happy!
On that note, here you go! This month’s Citrix related webinars part 1!
How to Proactively Troubleshoot & Fix Common Citrix End User Issues
Wednesday, January 4th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT
On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert show you how to proactively troubleshoot and fix the root cause of common Citrix end user experience issues with: Logons – Sessions – Printing – Profiles.
How to Proactively Manage the Entire Citrix End User Experience
Thursday, January 5th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT
A Citrix End User Experience Engineer will lead a technical session to show you how to proactively troubleshoot and remediate the root cause of performance issues that negatively affect the Citrix end user experience — from Logon Initiation to Logon Process to Session Performance.
How to Proactively Test & Confirm Epic Availability
Friday, January 6th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT
On the webinar a team of healthcare IT engineers will show you how to improve the clinician end user experience by fixing the root cause of Citrix-delivered application logon slowness and failures.
How to Proactively Test & Confirm Citrix Delivered Apps Launch for Clinicians
Tuesday, January 10th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT
On the webinar team of healthcare IT engineers will show you how to improve the clinician end user experience by fixing the root cause of Citrix-delivered application logon slowness and failures.
How to Proactively Prevent Citrix Logon Issues
Wednesday, January 11th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT
On this free live webinar, you will see how to proactively prevent Citrix logon slowness and failure issues before end users are affected by using Citrix Ready technology that tests and confirms end user logons and launches of business critical apps will occur when needed.
The Process & Selection Criteria to Replace Citrix EdgeSight
Thursday, January 12th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT
On this free webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert will lead an instructive session focused on the key considerations and action steps required to successfully replace Citrix EdgeSight in XenApp/XenDesktop 7.x.
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet