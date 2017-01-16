Citrix Related Webinars for January 2017 from Goliath Solutions – Part 2
I’m back with a few more Citrix related webinars for the 2nd half of January!
Hope you find them useful!
How to Proactively Troubleshoot & Fix Common Citrix End User Issues
Tuesday, January 17th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT
On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert show you how to proactively troubleshoot and fix the root cause of common Citrix end user experience issues with: Logons – Sessions – Printing – Profiles.
How to Troubleshoot and Manage Your Entire NetScaler Infrastructure from a Single Pane of Glass
Wednesday, January 18th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT
On this free live webinar, a Citrix Networking Expert will show you how to realize the full potential of the NetScaler ADC by leveraging deep analytical data produced by Goliath for NetScaler 4.0 for performance tuning, troubleshooting, real-time alerting and unrestricted historical reporting.
The Citrix Logon Process: How it Works & How to Troubleshoot XA/XD Logon Issues
Thursday, January 19th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT
On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert will walk you through the key technical points from our Citrix Logon Troubleshooting Guide so you can understand how to resolve logon slowness and failures.
How University IT Managers Troubleshoot & Resolve End User Experience Issues
Tuesday, January 24th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT
In this webinar see how Drake University and St. Dominic’s used industry leading best practices and technology to set up their IT organization to be truly proactive so they can be alerted to potential problems before faculty and students are impacted.
How to Troubleshoot & Fix the Root Cause of High Citrix ICA Latency on HDX Channels
Wednesday, January 25th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT
On the free webinar, a Citrix Engineer will hold a live ICA latency troubleshooting session, showing you how to get real-time performance metrics on any of the 50 Citrix HDX channels.
How to Proactively Prevent Citrix Logon Issues & Improve the End User Experience
Thursday, January 26th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT
On this free live webinar, you will see how to proactively prevent Citrix logon slowness and failure issues before end users are affected by using Citrix Ready technology that tests and confirms end user logons and launches of business-critical apps will occur when needed.
How to Proactively Test & Confirm Citrix Delivered Apps Launch for Clinicians
Tuesday, January 31st at 12:30 at pm ET | 9:30 am PT
On the webinar a healthcare IT engineer will show you how to improve the clinician end user experience by fixing the root cause of Citrix-delivered application logon slowness and failures.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper