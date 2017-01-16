Home Applications Citrix Related Webinars for January 2017 from Goliath Solutions – Part 2

Citrix Related Webinars for January 2017 from Goliath Solutions – Part 2

0
Citrix Related Webinars for January 2017 from Goliath Solutions – Part 2
0

I’m back with a few more Citrix related webinars for the 2nd half of January!

Hope you find them useful!

How to Proactively Troubleshoot & Fix Common Citrix End User Issues

Tuesday, January 17th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert show you how to proactively troubleshoot and fix the root cause of common Citrix end user experience issues with: Logons – Sessions – Printing – Profiles.

REGISTER NOW


How to Troubleshoot and Manage Your Entire NetScaler Infrastructure from a Single Pane of Glass

Wednesday, January 18th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Networking Expert will show you how to realize the full potential of the NetScaler ADC by leveraging deep analytical data produced by Goliath for NetScaler 4.0 for performance tuning, troubleshooting, real-time alerting and unrestricted historical reporting.

REGISTER NOW

The Citrix Logon Process: How it Works & How to Troubleshoot XA/XD Logon Issues

Thursday, January 19th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert will walk you through the key technical points from our Citrix Logon Troubleshooting Guide so you can understand how to resolve logon slowness and failures.

REGISTER NOW

How University IT Managers Troubleshoot & Resolve End User Experience Issues

Tuesday, January 24th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT

In this webinar see how Drake University and St. Dominic’s used industry leading best practices and technology to set up their IT organization to be truly proactive so they can be alerted to potential problems before faculty and students are impacted.

REGISTER NOW

How to Troubleshoot & Fix the Root Cause of High Citrix ICA Latency on HDX Channels

Wednesday, January 25th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT

On the free webinar, a Citrix Engineer will hold a live ICA latency troubleshooting session, showing you how to get real-time performance metrics on any of the 50 Citrix HDX channels.

REGISTER NOW

How to Proactively Prevent Citrix Logon Issues & Improve the End User Experience

Thursday, January 26th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, you will see how to proactively prevent Citrix logon slowness and failure issues before end users are affected by using Citrix Ready technology that tests and confirms end user logons and launches of business-critical apps will occur when needed.

REGISTER NOW

How to Proactively Test & Confirm Citrix Delivered Apps Launch for Clinicians

Tuesday, January 31st at 12:30 at pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On the webinar a healthcare IT engineer will show you how to improve the clinician end user experience by fixing the root cause of Citrix-delivered application logon slowness and failures.

REGISTER NOW

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Monitoring
Networking
User Management
Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Feature Image

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time. eG Innovations in partnership with […]

        read more
        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1484360717_maxresdefault.jpg

          Turbonomic Feature Video #3 – The Supply Chain Navigator

          The Turbonomic Platform can do a whole lot and we decided it would be good to walk you through our customers top 10 favorite features within the platform Feature #3 is our Supply Chain Navigator. The interactive supply chain allows you to click on any entity in your environment and see how it is related […]

          read more
          1484360581_maxresdefault.jpg

          Turbonomic Feature Video #2 – The Improve Overall Efficiency Dashboard

          1484360799_maxresdefault.jpg

          Turbonomic Feature Video #1 – The Assure Service Performance Dashboard

          1484261760_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: SAP Transformation with Accenture and VMware

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video