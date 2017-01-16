Citrix Related Webinars for January 2017 from Goliath Solutions – Part 2

I’m back with a few more Citrix related webinars for the 2nd half of January!

Hope you find them useful!

How to Proactively Troubleshoot & Fix Common Citrix End User Issues

Tuesday, January 17th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert show you how to proactively troubleshoot and fix the root cause of common Citrix end user experience issues with: Logons – Sessions – Printing – Profiles.

REGISTER NOW



How to Troubleshoot and Manage Your Entire NetScaler Infrastructure from a Single Pane of Glass

Wednesday, January 18th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Networking Expert will show you how to realize the full potential of the NetScaler ADC by leveraging deep analytical data produced by Goliath for NetScaler 4.0 for performance tuning, troubleshooting, real-time alerting and unrestricted historical reporting.

REGISTER NOW

The Citrix Logon Process: How it Works & How to Troubleshoot XA/XD Logon Issues

Thursday, January 19th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert will walk you through the key technical points from our Citrix Logon Troubleshooting Guide so you can understand how to resolve logon slowness and failures.

REGISTER NOW

How University IT Managers Troubleshoot & Resolve End User Experience Issues

Tuesday, January 24th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT

In this webinar see how Drake University and St. Dominic’s used industry leading best practices and technology to set up their IT organization to be truly proactive so they can be alerted to potential problems before faculty and students are impacted.

REGISTER NOW

How to Troubleshoot & Fix the Root Cause of High Citrix ICA Latency on HDX Channels

Wednesday, January 25th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT

On the free webinar, a Citrix Engineer will hold a live ICA latency troubleshooting session, showing you how to get real-time performance metrics on any of the 50 Citrix HDX channels.

REGISTER NOW

How to Proactively Prevent Citrix Logon Issues & Improve the End User Experience

Thursday, January 26th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, you will see how to proactively prevent Citrix logon slowness and failure issues before end users are affected by using Citrix Ready technology that tests and confirms end user logons and launches of business-critical apps will occur when needed.

REGISTER NOW

How to Proactively Test & Confirm Citrix Delivered Apps Launch for Clinicians

Tuesday, January 31st at 12:30 at pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On the webinar a healthcare IT engineer will show you how to improve the clinician end user experience by fixing the root cause of Citrix-delivered application logon slowness and failures.

REGISTER NOW