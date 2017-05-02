Home Data Center Citrix Related Webinar from Goliath Technologies for May 2017

0
May is here and so is your list of upcoming Citrix related webinars from the folks at Goliath Technologies!
How to Troubleshoot & Fix the Root Cause of High Citrix ICA Latency on HDX Channels

Tuesday, May 2nd at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On the free webinar, a Citrix Engineer will hold a live ICA/HDX latency troubleshooting session, showing you how to get real-time performance metrics on any of the 50 Citrix ICA channels.

How To Troubleshoot Your Entire Infrastructure with Citrix NetScaler by Using Real-Time Alerts, Performance Dashboards & Historical Reports

Wednesday, May 3rd at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

A Citrix Networking Expert will show you how to realize the full potential of the NetScaler ADC by leveraging deep analytical data produced by Goliath for NetScaler 4.0 for performance tuning, troubleshooting, real-time alerting and unrestricted historical reporting.

The Citrix Logon Process: How it Works & How to Troubleshoot XA/XD Logon Issues

Thursday, May 4th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert will walk you through the key technical points from our Citrix Logon Troubleshooting Guide so you can understand how to resolve logon slowness and failures.

How to Migrate From Citrix 6.5 to 7.x & Replace EdgeSight

Tuesday, May 9th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

During this free webinar series, two Citrix Virtualization Experts will lead forum-based sessions focused on the key considerations and action steps required to migrate from 6.5 to 7.x and successfully replace Citrix EdgeSight.

How to Proactively Troubleshoot & Fix Common Citrix End User Issues Like Logon Slowness & Printing Failures

Wednesday, May 10th at 8:00 am ET | 1:00 pm GBT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert show you how to proactively troubleshoot and fix the root cause of common Citrix end user experience issues with: Logons – Sessions – Printing – Profiles.

How to Proactively Manage the Entire Citrix End User Experience

Wednesday, May 10th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

A Citrix End User Experience Engineer will lead a technical session to show you how to proactively troubleshoot and remediate the root cause of performance issues that negatively affect the Citrix end user experience — from Logon Initiation to Logon Process to Session Performance.

How to Proactively Prevent Citrix Logon Issues & Improve the End User Experience

Thursday, May 11th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, you will see how to proactively prevent Citrix logon slowness and failure issues before end users are affected by using Citrix Ready technology that tests and confirms end user logons and launches of business-critical apps will occur when needed.

CUGC & Goliath Technologies Presents: Understanding, Troubleshooting and Resolving Citrix ICA/HDX Issues 

Wednesday, May 17th at 1:00 pm ET | 10:00 am PT

What if you could know why “Citrix is slow” and document the root cause? Join the co-creators of Goliath’s recently-released white paper, “The Citrix Administrator’s Technical Guide to Understanding and Troubleshooting Citrix ICA/HDX,” as they cover key aspects of the ICA/HDX protocol. They’ll talk about what can be utilized, and what steps can be used to understand issues you may be experiencing. The presenters will equip participants with a better understanding of ICA/HDX, the components that it’s built on, how it works, how it can be impacted by network conditions, and how to troubleshoot it.

