Citrix: Registers of Scotland adopts Citrix solutions

The World’s Oldest National Land Register Embraces the Future of Work with Citrix Technology.

Registers of Scotland, the government agency responsible for 18 public registers relating to land, property and other legal documents, has deployed Citrix solutions to transform its workplace environment, giving employees the freedom to collaborate and work where they want, embracing the future of work.

Why stay with the same old thing?

With the lease about to expire on their existing offices, and the organisation already focused on the UK government’s Digital First policy, the IT team at Registers of Scotland saw an opportunity to use technology to implement a smart working environment and offer employees new ways to work. The team worked with Citrix Consulting to deploy Citrix XenDesktop – giving every person dedicated computing resources – while Citrix XenApp delivers critical legacy applications. Now, everyone can access their apps and information securely wherever they are.

An environment to empower everyone and every task

Read the entire article here, Registers of Scotland adopts Citrix solutions

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.