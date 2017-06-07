Home Citrix Recognized as Partner of the Year by Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Citrix Recognized as Partner of the Year by Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Last night, Citrix earned two Partner of the Year awards at HPE’s Global Partner Summit – Global Alliance Technology Partner of the Year 2017 – Intelligent Edge Solutions and EMEA Alliance Technology Partner of the Year 2017. The recognition is exciting for a number of reasons and it occurs just as we head into HPE’s biggest customer event of the year—HPE Discover 2017 Las Vegas.
The Global Alliance Technology award for Intelligent Edge Solutions demonstrates our commitment to joint technical innovation and our desire to push the envelope by bringing digital workspace solutions to mid-sized companies. The HPE Edgeline EL4000 Intelligent Edge Workspace automatically connects to Citrix Cloud to automate the setup and maintenance of XenApp and XenDesktop Service. The joint offering uses the XenServer hypervisor, which is optimized to support Citrix workspaces and eliminates the v-tax associated with VMware hypervisors, reducing cost and complexity for customers. With the benefit of reducing TCO up to 40% and increasing storage capacity up to 10X with the fully integrated Atlantis USX software, it’s a really great alternative for customers. We think the award solidifies that value.

Similarly, the EMEA Alliance Technology Partner of the Year is evidence of our strong go-to-market success in the region, coupled with our joint technology leadership. Our success spans the HPE product and services portfolio, including major wins with the Moonshot platform with customers like Baloise Group, Detron ICT Groep, and Yorkshire Building Society. Moreover, we look forward to bring exciting, new innovations to the EMEA region, like the HPE Edgeline EL4000 Intelligent Edge, with our joint sales teams and channel partners.

Categories:
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
