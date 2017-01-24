Citrix Receiver for Chrome 2.3 Has You Covered with Multi-Monitor
The new release of Receiver for Chrome is available for Citrix customers, adding multi-monitor in unified desktop mode, experimental API for healthcare use case, graphics and clipboard optimization.
Lets learn more about these new features.
Multi-monitor in unified desktop mode: You can switch your Chrome device to a unified desktop mode with multiple monitors by using chrome://flags or using the Google policy. The unified desktop mode enables a Chrome application to expand across multiple monitors. Citrix Receiver in unified desktop mode runs the remote Windows application and desktop as if it is running in a Windows native multi-monitor setup. This allows each application maximise on a single monitor and desktop works in a extended monitor layout. This is a great fit for the use case where the Chrome device is used as a thin client.
Learn more about the multi-monitor support in this blog post from Kamal.
Read the entire article here, Receiver for Chrome 2.3 Has You Covered with Multi-Monitor
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
