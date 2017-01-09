Citrix Receiver for Android 3.10 New Features – Video

Receiver for Android 3.10 is now available at Google Play. We added several user experience enhancements:

A new customer feedback channel

Support for Android immersive window mode (Android 4.4 and onwards)

Support for Android native mouse cursor (Android 7.0)

This video contains demos for the above new features. Download at https://www.citrix.com/downloads/citrix-receiver/android/receiver-for-android.html.