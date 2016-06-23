Citrix Releases Receiver 7.0 for iOS

Citrix Receiver 7.0 for iOS is now available in the Apple App Store with some great new features including support for session reliability, IPv6 support and the introduction of an HDX SDK.Session Reliability

Session reliability is especially important when iPad and iPhone users are on the move. Session reliability:

Enables a seamless user experience. Users can continue working without having to re-authenticate after a temporary network disruption if connectivity is restored within three minutes.

Alerts users when network connectivity is lost. The user’s app or desktop session displays a clear indication of a network disruption instead of freezing without indication of cause.

A couple of examples can help illustrate the value that session reliability offers.

First, consider a situation where a user is in a conference room taking notes on an iPad Pro using the OneNote app within their published desktop.