Citrix Receiver 12.4 for Mac with Support for Adaptive Transport Now Available
People who use Macs to access XenApp and XenDesktop now have access to the most advanced Citrix technology: the latest release of Citrix Receiver 12.4 for Mac is now available for download.
This release includes support for Citrix HDX Adaptive Transport, available for preview as part of XenApp and XenDesktop 7.12. In addition, Receiver 12.4 for Mac has improvements to the Keyboard Layout experience when connecting to the VDA.
Adaptive Transport and enhanced user experience with Receiver 12.4
With more enterprises moving to cloud-hosted applications and desktops, it’s critical to address network latency and packet loss to provide a smooth desktop-like experience. Adaptive Transport technology takes this challenge head-on and delivers a smooth user experience over any network condition, including faster file transfers, faster print jobs, more responsive app access, and real-time audio-video playback.
Read the entire article here, Now Available: Receiver 12.4 for Mac with Support for Adaptive Transport
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
