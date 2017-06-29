Citrix Real User Experience Monitoring Dashboard in eG Enterprise Demo Video
Identifying and troubleshooting user experience issues is a big challenge for Citrix administrators. And, using multiple consoles and dashboards to gather all of the required performance information makes problem diagnosis more cumbersome.
Out of the box, eG Enterprise provides a Real User Experience Dashboard to monitor user experience of Citrix users in real time, and identify bottlenecks for quick troubleshooting with actionable insights, alerts and trends.
Key highlights:
- View logon performance metrics and time taken for each step of the logon process
- Get deep insights into ICA channel metrics such as screen refresh latency and framehawk latency
- Track CPU, memory, and disk metrics, and identify the top processes consuming the most resources in the user’s session
Learn more about Citrix User Experience Monitoring with eG Enterprise: https://www.eginnovations.com/solutions/citrix/user-experience-monitoring
Learn more about eG Enterprise: https://www.eginnovations.com/solutions/citrix-monitoring
Learn more about eG Innovations: https://www.eginnovations.com
This video is from the fine folks at eG Innovations
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper