Citrix Real User Experience Monitoring Dashboard in eG Enterprise Demo Video

Identifying and troubleshooting user experience issues is a big challenge for Citrix administrators. And, using multiple consoles and dashboards to gather all of the required performance information makes problem diagnosis more cumbersome.

Out of the box, eG Enterprise provides a Real User Experience Dashboard to monitor user experience of Citrix users in real time, and identify bottlenecks for quick troubleshooting with actionable insights, alerts and trends.

Key highlights:

View logon performance metrics and time taken for each step of the logon process

Get deep insights into ICA channel metrics such as screen refresh latency and framehawk latency

Track CPU, memory, and disk metrics, and identify the top processes consuming the most resources in the user’s session

This video is from the fine folks at eG Innovations