Today, in partnership with Nutanix, Citrix announced the availability of Nutanix InstantOn for Citrix Cloud as the industry’s first Citrix Ready Workspace Appliance. This makes it faster and easier to deliver secure digital workspaces in today’s hybrid cloud world.

The Citrix Ready Workspace Appliance program was designed with one thing in mind: you – our customers. You told us that the Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service would radically simplify and enhance your ability to deliver high-performance virtual applications and desktops.

Your journey to the cloud is starting with hybrid cloud deployments, and you value how the XenApp and XenDesktop Service is designed to optimize the delivery of applications and desktops safely hosted within your on-premises datacenter. And, you are eager to harness the performance, simplicity and scalability benefits of hosting your applications and desktops on a hyperconverged infrastructure solution in your on-premises datacenter. Sound familiar?

Read the entire article here, Citrix Ready Workspace Appliance Now Available with Nutanix InstantOn for Citrix Cloud

