We understand that each industry vertical is unique and comes with its own specific requirements. At Citrix Ready, we’ve collaborated with our top partners to tailor solutions specific to your industry vertical.

I’d like to announce the Citrix Ready Vertical Solutions Program with several solutions in the offering. Through this program, we address the uniqueness that your vertical exhibits and offer a ‘blended flavor’ of Citrix and Citrix Partner joint solutions!

Citrix Ready Vertical Solution Program for Education, Healthcare, and Financial Services showcases Citrix-compatible solutions that address specific industry challenges. Citrix pioneers to meet your desktop, apps, and data delivery demands, essential in answering your industry challenges, trends and use cases in mobility and security space. With this program, we are picking few of our partners that solve unique mobility and security based use cases.

Download NOW, the library of White Papers that portray the latest and greatest integrated joint solutions focused on your specific industry vertical.

Read the entire article here, Citrix Ready Vertical Solutions Tailored for You

