Citrix: Ready, Set… DockerCon!

This year, Citrix returns to DockerCon in Austin, Texas, home of SXSW and a burgeoning tech hub in the American Southwest. Last year marked our first time at DockerCon, when we told the world about our newest offering NetScaler CPX, a containerized version of NetScaler. Since then, we’ve been helping customers plan for their next generation data centers that can support applications deployed in containerized environments and in the cloud.

Many of our customers are investing heavily in platforms to manage their containerized deployments. Kubernetes is one such platform that is being widely deployed. At DockerCon we will showcase how NetScaler is deployed to support both ingress and intra-container traffic in these environments, enabling applications supported in these environments to benefit from the rich ecosystem of analytics and orchestration powered by NetScaler.

