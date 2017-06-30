Citrix Ready Partners Showcase Their Prowess at Synergy 2017
At Synergy 2017, we interviewed our top partners to understand their perspective on the Citrix Ready partnership and eventual benefits they offer to our joint customers. Take a look at these interviews to see how the combined power of Citrix and partner technologies helps add a tremendous amount of value to IT infrastructure.
eG Innovations
Bala Vaidhinathan from eG Innovations narrates his experience partnering with Citrix and how this translates into customers getting the best of both worlds. eG Innovations’ performance management solution encompasses all components and offers full-stack monitoring. Bala goes on to narrate how Citrix Ready partnership provides them access to pre-release Citrix systems so they can sync their product roadmaps in line with Citrix.
