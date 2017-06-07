Citrix: Ransomware in the UK: one year on

Last June, we decided to take a look at how prepared British businesses were in case of a ransomware attack. Some of the findings were surprising. For example, many organisations were already stockpiling digital currency in case of attack. A year on and one WannaCry later, how are things looking?

Our latest research, published to coincide with Infosecurity Europe 2017, shows that large British businesses are now prepared to pay out an average of £136,235.44 to regain access to important intellectual property or business critical data. This means that the average amount companies are willing to pay out has increased by 361%, from the £29,544 figure highlighted in last year’s research.

The research – commissioned by Citrix UK and carried out by One Poll – quizzed 500 IT decision makers in companies with 250 or more employees across the UK to glean further insights into their strategies to defend against ransomware attacks.

Banking on bitcoin

The poll also revealed that more UK companies are now building a ready stockpile of digital currency (for example, Bitcoin) in case of a ransomware attack — rising from 33% in 2016 to 42% now. In fact, the research has revealed that large UK businesses stockpile an average of 23 bitcoins in case they are suddenly hit by an attack. Almost one in three (28%) keep more than 30 bitcoins on standby — providing them with the equivalent of over £50,000 (accurate as of June 5, 2017) in cryptocurrency in preparation.

