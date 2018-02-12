Citrix: Ransomware – Another Storm is Coming

“Listen, and understand! That Terminator is out there! It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop… ever!”

Time-travelling killer cyborgs. As far as we know, they’re not here… yet. But there is another Terminator-like cyber villain that is unrelenting in its targeting, infiltration, and attacks: It’s ransomware. Last year, 63 percent of organizations experienced an attempted ransomware attack, with 22 percent reporting these incidents occurred on a weekly basis.*

For many organizations, the rapid spread of WannaCry and NotPetya were a wake-up call from business as usual. The attacks were devastating – impacting critical services and costing organizations hundreds of millions of dollars in lost productivity and recovery efforts.

Our lives are dependent on trusted and untrusted networks of machines that do everything from the mundane to the critical. From controlling our smart lightbulbs to running hospital ICUs. The opportunity to spread ransomware is amplified by a growing number of BYOD workplaces, the rise of an AI-based and automated workforce, and self-driving everything. Any machine connected to the internet is an easy target. Even locked-down, non-public facing computers are comprised by the use of unmanaged mobile devices and laptops which connect to and from unsecured public networks. Infected endpoints let ransomware on to private networks at which point it spreads and encrypts data – making it extremely difficult to recover.

