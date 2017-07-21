Home Cloud Computing Citrix: Raise Your SD-WAN IQ with Citrix Hands-on Workshop

0
What’s up with the WAN?

It’s no surprise that WAN traffic is growing every year. According to one report, it jumped more than 200%  in 2016, and shows no sign of slowing down.

This surge is being driven by some familiar trends:

  • App migration from on premises to the cloud
  • Feature-rich apps and corporate videos that require more bandwidth
  • More remote users and local/regional offices due to globalization

As demands on networking infrastructure intensify, SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) technology is growing in popularity because it can reduce the costs and complexity of managing your corporate WAN. Some analysts believe SD-WAN will ultimately become the dominant form of multi-location business networking.

Read the entire article here, Raise Your SD-WAN IQ with Citrix Hands-on Workshop

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

