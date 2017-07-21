Citrix: Raise Your SD-WAN IQ with Citrix Hands-on Workshop
What’s up with the WAN?
It’s no surprise that WAN traffic is growing every year. According to one report, it jumped more than 200% in 2016, and shows no sign of slowing down.
This surge is being driven by some familiar trends:
- App migration from on premises to the cloud
- Feature-rich apps and corporate videos that require more bandwidth
- More remote users and local/regional offices due to globalization
As demands on networking infrastructure intensify, SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) technology is growing in popularity because it can reduce the costs and complexity of managing your corporate WAN. Some analysts believe SD-WAN will ultimately become the dominant form of multi-location business networking.
Read the entire article here, Raise Your SD-WAN IQ with Citrix Hands-on Workshop
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide
Red Hat Ceph Storage is a proven, petabyte-scale, object storage solution designed to meet the scalability, cost, performance, and reliability challenges of large-scale, media-serving, savvy organizations. Designed for web-scale object storage and cloud infrastructures, Red Hat Ceph Storage delivers the scalable performance necessary for rich media and content-distribution workloads. While most of us are familiar […]
Share this:
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper