Citrix: Raise Your SD-WAN IQ with Citrix Hands-on Workshop

What’s up with the WAN?

It’s no surprise that WAN traffic is growing every year. According to one report, it jumped more than 200% in 2016, and shows no sign of slowing down.

This surge is being driven by some familiar trends:

App migration from on premises to the cloud

Feature-rich apps and corporate videos that require more bandwidth

More remote users and local/regional offices due to globalization

As demands on networking infrastructure intensify, SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) technology is growing in popularity because it can reduce the costs and complexity of managing your corporate WAN. Some analysts believe SD-WAN will ultimately become the dominant form of multi-location business networking.

