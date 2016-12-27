Citrix: PVS Provisioning for Linux VDA is Now Tech Preview!

The new PVS 7.12 release includes tech preview to support provisioning for Linux VDA.

Here are highlights of the Linux provisioning feature:

Linux distribution: RHEL server edition 7.2, CentOS 7.2 AD support: WinBind Hypervisor platform: XenServer 7.0, vSphere 6.0 update 2 Cache: support both server and client side caching

If you enable RAM cache for the Linux device, set the cache size to 8MB (the minimum value). Linux uses as much RAM as necessary, including all available memory, for the write cache. The amount specified in the console is the amount reserved up front; Citrix recommends that you reserve as little as possible, which effectively allows Linux to manage memory usage.

