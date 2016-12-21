Citrix: Publishing Content Using the XenApp and XenDesktop Service

You can publish an application that is simply a URL or UNC path to a resource (such as a MS Word document or web link). This application then appears in StoreFront, as expected.

On the client, the resource should open in the natural way:

If a locally installed application is appropriate, it will be launched to open the resource

If a File Type Association has been defined, a published application will be launched to open the resource.

This initial release of publishing content is available exclusively via the XenDesktop SDK. No support has been added to Studio yet. You’ll need to download and install the XenApp and XenDesktop Remote PowerShell SDK from the XenApp and XenDesktop Service Downloads page.

For this demo I have already created a catalog with a single server OS machine and added that machine to a delivery group named PublishedContentApps. As expected, you can also use workstation OS catalogs. I have also published the WordPad application in this delivery group.

Read the entire article here, Publishing Content Using the XenApp and XenDesktop Service

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.