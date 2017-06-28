Citrix Provisioning Services 7.x Documentation Script Update Version 5.14
Version 5.14 27-Jun-2017
- Added four new Cover Page properties
- Company Address
- Company Email
- Company Fax
- Company Phone
- Added support for version 7.14
- Removed code that made sure all Parameters were set to default values if for some reason they did exist or values were $Null
- Reordered the parameters in the help text and parameter list so they match and are grouped better
- Replaced _SetDocumentProperty function with Jim Moyle’s Set-DocumentProperty function
- Updated Function ProcessScriptEnd for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
- Updated Function ShowScriptOptions for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
- Updated Function UpdateDocumentProperties for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
- Updated help text
via Carl Webster
Share this:
