Citrix Provisioning Services 7.x Documentation Script Update Version 5.14

Version 5.14 27-Jun-2017

  • Added four new Cover Page properties
    • Company Address
    • Company Email
    • Company Fax
    • Company Phone
    • Added support for version 7.14
  • Removed code that made sure all Parameters were set to default values if for some reason they did exist or values were $Null
  • Reordered the parameters in the help text and parameter list so they match and are grouped better
  • Replaced _SetDocumentProperty function with Jim Moyle’s Set-DocumentProperty function
  • Updated Function ProcessScriptEnd for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
  • Updated Function ShowScriptOptions for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
  • Updated Function UpdateDocumentProperties for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
  • Updated help text

via Carl Webster

Carl Webster is a Sr. Solutions Architect for Choice Solutions, with over 38 years of IT experience, based in the Nashville, TN area. Webster has been working with application and desktop virtualization since 1990 and with Active Directory since 2001.
