Citrix Printing Solutions: 5 Reasons Companies Use UniPrint Infinity To Get The Most From Citrix

With dozens of complicated print architectures available, it is not far fetched to say printing issues have kept many IT admins awake at night. Although Citrix and its advanced VDI technology addresses the basic use cases, debugging print issues in a Citrix environment is difficult and causes numerous stability issues if it is not set up properly.

IT professional can’t afford to spend their days fixing or dealing with a Citrix printing issue if it occurs periodically and there is a high demand for a one-stop solution. This is expected as organizations today constantly function in a fast paced and volatile environment and despite all the advancements in VDI technology, printing still remains a critical function within many industries. Organizations need to have an optimized printing infrastructure that enables secure printing from anywhere, anytime and any device.

In order to address these dynamic working scenarios and enhance employee productivity, UniPrint Infinity allows you to work seamlessly with your existing Citrix environment and provide the security and management of your printing setup. The idea behind the product is to seamlessly enhance workflow and productivity.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.