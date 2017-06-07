Citrix: Preparing For What We Already Know – Or Don’t Know

Ransomware. Malware. Phishing. Credential Harvesting. Advanced Persistent Threats. Remote Access Trojans. Zero Day Exploits. Botnets.

If you’re familiar with any of these terms, then congratulations — and welcome to the new normal of cybersecurity. If not, then it’s definitely the right time to get educated, as these are the new and emerging threats that blow like prevailing winds through the consumer and enterprise worlds alike.

Education comes in many forms, of course. Over the next two weeks, key industry events, such as InfoSec and Gartner Security are taking place and they are fantastic opportunities to hear from industry experts and security vendors, such as Citrix, on how you, as IT professionals, can position your organizations to better defend against bad actors who are now armed with a spectrum of simple-to-increasingly-sophisticated tools and methods for waging cyberattacks against your company, your people, and your precious data.

Education must also take the form of a hearts and minds campaign with your end-users. Any technology-based solution is only as strong as its weakest link; it’s last line of defense, and, in case after case, we learn that the source of the introduction of malware and ransomware has been as a result of the intervention of one or more end-users. Perhaps they clicked a malicious link in an email. Perhaps they opened a malicious attachment.

