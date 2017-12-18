Citrix: Performance Leap in Citrix Receiver 12.8 for Mac for HDX 3D Pro XenDesktop

The performance of Citrix Receiver 12.8 for Mac has improved nearly 5x over Citrix Receiver 12.7 for Mac and it is on par with Citrix Receiver 4.9 for Windows, especially with HDX 3D Pro XenDesktop environment running graphics intensive workloads. This performance leap is attributed to optimization of threading architecture and fine-tuning the Thinwire graphics pipeline.

In Citrix Receiver for Mac 12.5, we had optimized the H264 graphics pipeline by supporting hardware-accelerated Video Toolbox H264 decoder and OpenGL renderer. For more information, click here.

Citrix Receiver 12.8 for Mac can easily absorb graphics-intensive workloads, such as CAD applications, high-end games, rendering billions of triangles per second using Direct X. This resulted in near-native experience and high client side FPS when using HDX 3D Pro environment equipped with vGPU. Also, appropriate HDX 3D Pro policies need to be set on DDC. Improvements can be observed across Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop sessions irrespective of whether it is an HDX 3D Pro session or not.

This achievement is attributed to the changes in threading architecture and fine-tuning of the Thinwire graphics pipeline for heavy graphics workloads, especially for HDX 3D Pro and CPU usage optimization.

We took client-side average FPS as the benchmark in Citrix Receiver 12.8 for Mac and compared this to Citrix Receiver12.7 for Mac. Tests were run on a MacBook Pro (Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and Intel Iris Pro built-in graphics) in the Citrix XenDesktop environment 7.15 (HDX 3D Pro VDA running Windows 10 on NVIDIA GRID vGPU.)

