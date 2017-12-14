Home News Citrix: Password Wars – Randomizing Local Admin Passwords in Non-persistent Environments

Citrix: Password Wars – Randomizing Local Admin Passwords in Non-persistent Environments

0
Citrix: Password Wars – Randomizing Local Admin Passwords in Non-persistent Environments
0

Achieving complete control over a company is a feat that requires a black belt and serious Jedi hacking skills. You must create a chain of multiple zero-day exploits to get into a network (we all know they are really “cheap”), use a hacking mask to bypass face recognition authentication and, finally, extract data using an FM radio receiver and video card — something only a true master can pull off.

Extreme examples sound great, but they usually belong to action novels and click-bait articles, as real-life hacks are less dramatic. Attackers tend to follow the path of least resistance. Very often, after reading detailed descriptions of the latest security breach, you can find out that admin/admin credentials were used, or hackers used some forgotten account with P@ssw0rd or Company123 passwords.

Unfortunately, many security teams believe that their focus can determine their reality. They expend a lot of effort trying to protect their assets from rare and exotic attack vectors while ignoring or underestimating the big hole right under their feet. The Pareto Principle applies to IT security as well: it is possible to spend 20% of your effort to protect your company from 80% of the attacks. I often recommend reading reliable analyses, such as DBIR (my favorite annual report) to find out about the most common attack techniques, how to stay on target, and how to set up your defenses. In the latest report, you’ll see that 81% of hacking-related breaches leveraged either stolen and/or weak passwords.

In a data center, very very close, not a long time ago… This is a story of how one weak password can bring down the whole empire.

Attack of the clones

The local administrator account is one of the most common security underdogs. It is often ignored – after all, it gives you only local privileges, right? Well, size matters not. This account is present on every Windows-based computer in your company, where it co-exists with other, more interesting accounts. Local accounts are decentralized in nature, but unfortunately, they often share the same password. This vulnerability can easily be used for privilege escalation.

Read the entire article here, Password Wars: Randomizing Local Admin Passwords in Non-persistent Environments

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Categories:
News
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1512761785_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Faster AI Deployment with NVIDIA TensorRT

          Learn more about NVIDIA TensorRT, a programmable inference accelerator delivering the performance, efficiency, and responsiveness critical to powering the next generation of AI products and services—in the cloud, in the data center, at the network’s edge, and in vehicles. Learn more about TensorRT here: http://nvda.ws/2BNE8jo This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1513190857_hqdefault.jpg

          What is vSAN? – VMware Video

          1512761792_hqdefault.jpg

          Migrating Microsoft SQL to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1512475424_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:invent 2017: Advanced VPC Design and New Capabilities for Amazon VPC

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video