Citrix: Partner Resources for Citrix Smart Tools

Citrix Partners of all stripes are on the front lines delivering essential services to Citrix customers. Partners bring deep Citrix product and implementation knowledge to the table. A great way for Citrix Partners to augment those skills is by using Citrix Smart Tools.

Introduced earlier this year at our annual business development conference for partners — Citrix Summit — Citrix continues to innovate and improve the capabilities of Smart Tools. Delivered as a Citrix Cloud service offering, this means we can more rapidly make incremental improvements to the product and deliver those enhancements to you without interruption. We’re on our fourth update so far and we’re only halfway through the year.

If you’re not familiar with Citrix Smart Tools, it provides easy-to-consume components that help simplify the day-to-day administration of Citrix sites. Smart Tools can be used with Citrix sites deployed on-premises or on public clouds like Microsoft Azure or AWS. On public clouds, among other things Smart Scale help manage underlying infrastructure to optimize costs. On all Citrix sites, Smart Tools — and specifically the very popular Smart Check component — can be used to monitor the health of deployed systems and ensure they remain current on the latest updates and fixes. We’ve spent a lot of effort making Smart Tools intuitive to use, so it’s easy to get started (see this post for more: Simple by Design). All of our partners are encouraged to login to Citrix Cloud and begin taking advantage of Smart Tools. Create a no-fee Citrix Cloud account and log in directly to Smart Tools.

Read the entire article here, Partner Resources for Citrix Smart Tools

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

