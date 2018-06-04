Citrix Partner Grows ShareFile Business with Custom Solution

Bernd Dausch and his colleagues at Schuster & Walther, a longtime Citrix partner based in Germany, recognized a common business challenge that many of their customers in the legal field were facing.

“Their file-sharing methods were inefficient,” said Dausch. “They need to keep the files secure, so they were packing them up in briefcases, driving them to client or courthouse locations, dropping them off, and going back to their offices. The process could take hours.”

Because they were dealing with sensitive legal documents, many of their customers were hesitant to move their files to the cloud. Additionally, moving any files to the cloud required additional consent from the customer, which added complexity for both Schuster & Walther and its customers.

In an effort to discover the best possible solution for their customers, Schuster & Walther researched various file sync-and-share solutions. They even tested a well-known, cloud-based file-sharing tool to understand if it would be a good fit for their clients.

