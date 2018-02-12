Citrix: On the Origin of Ransomware Species

It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one that’s most responsive to change.

In the IT world, one of the best examples of perpetual change is security, especially the darker side of it. Sometimes, its evolution takes an unexpected twist (case in point: killer parrot or vegetarian vulture), but it generally morphs into smarter, faster, and more dangerous species over time. In this blog post, I’m going to take a look at the evolution of ransomware – a still relatively new, but already deadly species.

Ransomwarus Primus

The first specimen. And it was already ugly.

The core principle of the ransomware industry is pretty straightforward: It’s the desire to make money by demanding ransom. While there are a few exceptions (destructive, usually politically motivated attacks, like NotPetya), this has been the primary motivation behind ransomware. What was the first specimen like? Who created it and why?

The first ransomware (called “PC Cyborg,” but also known as AIDS or Aids Info Disk) was released in 1989. Its distribution method was rather primitive — it was distributed on floppy disks by the postal service. The disk was labeled “AIDS Information — Introductory Diskettes” and 20,000 copies were sent to attendees of an AIDS conference organized by the World Health Organization.

Read the entire article here, On the Origin of Ransomware Species

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.