Citrix on the Final Piece of the Citrix Security Puzzle
I had the opportunity to spend some time in the expo hall at Citrix Synergy in Orlando this year looking at the different technologies our Citrix Ready Partners are bringing to market. One company called Sentry Bay, and their Armored Client for Citrix made such an impression that I decided to write a blog post about them and shoot a demo video of the product.
The Challenge
By design, Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop is a very secure solution, but there has always been a concern that if the endpoint is compromised, there is a risk of keylogging and screen capturing/recording of confidential data. Endpoint security for unmanaged PCs is a concern for many companies in many segments, particularly those bound by regulatory compliance which either prevents the use of non-managed endpoints for remote access or is high on the security risk register today.
Remote Access – Endpoint Risks
If the employee’s unmanaged endpoint device is compromised in any way by threats, such as hackers or malware, there is a real risk that data or systems access will be exposed. In today’s heightened security threat landscape, the following threats should be addressed:
Read the entire article here, The Final Piece of the Citrix Security Puzzle
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
