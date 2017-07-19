Citrix: On-Prem is Dead. Long Live On-Prem!

In the weeks following Citrix Synergy 2017, I’ve been letting some thoughts coalesce in my head. Yes, gentle reader, I’ve been thinking a lot. And if you have read my other blog posts, you know my long-term rumination can sometimes be a dangerous prospect. But I digress.

My thinking is this: in spite of the emergence of cloud-based deployments, on-premises deployments of Citrix software are still a relevant and useful means of delivering applications and desktops to users.

Now, I love going to Citrix Synergy — it’s one of my favorite industry events. This year marked my tenth time attending (hey Citrix, do I get a ring or something? Just saying…). I’ve been quoted many times as saying that Synergy is absolutely worth my time (and it’s worth yours, too): training, networking, product updates, and generally geeking out with everyone that attends. Trust me, if there was time to interact with all of you, I would do exactly that. Everyone has a unique story and everyone has great experience and insight into the thing that is Citrix.

Hearing first hand, too, about Citrix announcements and product updates is always exciting, too. This year was no different. The keynotes were chock full of enticing and scintillating announcements (one the most exciting takeaways from the keynotes was the about Citrix managed security services, an offering that should be raised up and shouted from the mountaintops). Amongst all of these bits of awesome, however, there still was an elephant in the room.

Read the entire article here, On-Prem is Dead. Long Live On-Prem!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.