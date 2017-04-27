So Citrix recently released a Tech Preview which allows monitoring of your Citrix infrastructure using Microsoft OMS. Now I’ve been a fan for OMS for quite some time, and I try to use it as much as possible. OMS also comes in a free tier which allows uploading of 500 MB of data each day and it can also be used for log gathering of Azure resources and actions being done there as well, and has a wide range of support when it comes to different agents.

Now this module from Citrix requires an existing Citrix infrastructure and we need to install an additional agent on the DDC which will communicate with OMS and deliver information such as Logon time and such directly.

NOTE: This service is not available for CSP subscriptions yet, and there are some license requirements to be able to use this OMS module.

Read the entire article here, Citrix OMS monitoring Tech Preview

via Marius Sandbu.