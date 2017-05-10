Citrix Octoblu: an Architectural Breakdown

Not that long ago, I wrote a blogpost about IoT regarding some of the things you (might) need to consider when thinking about delivering IoT as a service, from an integrator perspective, for example. Something which often goes beyond the technology involved. If you missed it, you can read about it here. I also briefly mentioned Citrix Octoblu as a potential IoT platform. And, although I am aware that there are literally hundreds of alternatives out there, that’s what I would like to focus on throughout this post–Octoblu. An architectural breakdown if you will. I used an existing Slideshare presentation as reference (link is posted near the end).

Octoblu, now owned by Citrix connects everything to everything. It considers everything to be a node, no matter if it is a person, sensor, workflow, service or some type of other ‘thing.’ As such, every node is uniquely addressable with a UUID and accusable with/through a token. Once the nodes, or ‘things’ are connected, workflows are used to automate just about anything by adding in simple logic. They offer a very intuitive graphical user interface (drag and drop) to achieve this, which is actually named ‘Octoblu designer.’ Though developers can easily extend on this by adding in their own code when and where desirable and/or necessary. The platform is built with security in mind and supports a impressive list of Application Program Interfaces, or API’s — a must have these days.

From an architectural point of view Octoblu can roughly be divided into 5 main components: Meshblu, Octoblu (designer), Gateblu (mobile), Nanocyte and Tentacle (formerly known as Microblu). Throughout the next sections I’ll elaborate a bit more on each. Octoblu is a cloud based service and extremely portable, even among different clouds. Why? Because it runs on node.js inside Docker containers. Meshblu (see above overview) supports highly distributed mesh deployments.

