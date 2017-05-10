Home Citrix Octoblu: an Architectural Breakdown

Not that long ago, I wrote a blogpost about IoT regarding some of the things you (might) need to consider when thinking about delivering IoT as a service, from an integrator perspective, for example. Something which often goes beyond the technology involved. If you missed it, you can read about it here. I also briefly mentioned Citrix Octoblu as a potential IoT platform. And, although I am aware that there are literally hundreds of alternatives out there, that’s what I would like to focus on throughout this post–Octoblu. An architectural breakdown if you will. I used an existing Slideshare presentation as reference (link is posted near the end).

Octoblu, now owned by Citrix connects everything to everything. It considers everything to be a node, no matter if it is a person, sensor, workflow, service or some type of other ‘thing.’ As such, every node is uniquely addressable with a UUID and accusable with/through a token. Once the nodes, or ‘things’ are connected, workflows are used to automate just about anything by adding in simple logic. They offer a very intuitive graphical user interface (drag and drop) to achieve this, which is actually named ‘Octoblu designer.’ Though developers can easily extend on this by adding in their own code when and where desirable and/or necessary. The platform is built with security in mind and supports a impressive list of Application Program Interfaces, or API’s — a must have these days.

From an architectural point of view Octoblu can roughly be divided into 5 main components: Meshblu, Octoblu (designer), Gateblu (mobile), Nanocyte and Tentacle (formerly known as Microblu). Throughout the next sections I’ll elaborate a bit more on each. Octoblu is a cloud based service and extremely portable, even among different clouds. Why? Because it runs on node.js inside Docker containers. Meshblu (see above overview) supports highly distributed mesh deployments.

Read the entire article here, Citrix Octoblu: an Architectural Breakdown

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com

Bas van Kaam
Bas van Kaam About 17 years ago Bas van Kaam started his IT career as a helpdesk support technician from where he worked his way up to system engineering, consulting and architecting mostly by self-study, attending seminars, conferences and webinars, something which he enjoys doing still. From a technical point of view he specializes in (partly) designing, building, maintaining, troubleshooting and optimizing Microsoft & SBC / VDI (Citrix) oriented infrastructures for mid-sized and larger companies. Bas is well known within the community for his contributions on his own personal website / blog: basvankaam.com where he shares his thoughts and knowledge on an ongoing basis. He is also a frequent presenter / speaker on national as well as international events and conferences like the Dutch Citrix User Group (DuCUG), the Expert to Expert Virtualization Conference (E2EVC) and the Virtual Community NRW (Germany). He has been part of the Match.GeeK program during Citrix Synergy and also spoke at the first ever Virtual Expo (webinar) where he presented on Citrix native Printing. He loves the myCUGC community and as such is a (very) frequent forum visitor, contributor and has been appointed as one of the forum moderators. All this also resulted in being elected member of the month at one point. Also make sure to look Bas up on Twitter (@BasvanKaam) and Linked-In on which he is very active as well. Bas has been recognized as a Citrix Technology Professional (CTP class of 2016), one of only 50 worldwide, a Citrix Subject Matter Expert (SME) for his contributions to the XenDesktop 7.6 exams and he is also named a Nutanix Technology Champion (NTC) for 2014 / 2015 / 2016. Some of his professional certifications include but are not limited to: CCSP, CCA (X4) CCAA, CCEE, CCIA, CCE-V, MCSA (X3), MCSE (X3), VCP. Bas is currently employed by The Detron ICT Group, one the leading SBC and VDI consultancy companies based in the Netherlands, where he fulfills the role of Senior Management Consultant and Citrix Product Lead.
