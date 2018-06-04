Citrix: Not Your Granddaddy’s Citrix…

At Citrix Synergy 2018, we showcased a ton of new innovation centered around Experience, Choice and Security. This was not just the next version of our solutions, it was the unveiling of a brand new Citrix. Over the last 12 months, we upgraded the entire organization and portfolio from an IT-centric product set to an end-user-centric solution suite. This shift is quite significant for the future of Citrix, so let me give you some insight as to why this is so significant.

Solutions Focus

In case you missed the Day 1 Keynote at Synergy, we didn’t mention any product names. Instead, we showcased Citrix Workspace, which is an end-to-end solution that heavily relies on XenMobile, XenApp, Secure Browser, Netscaler, Sharefile, and a ton of new services working behind the scenes, such as Citrix Analytics, the Embedded Browser, Secure Web Gateway Service, etc. Don’t get me wrong, our individual product lines are industry category leaders and we are continuing to invest in them, but on top of that, we are deeply integrating our technologies in Citrix Workspace to achieve:

Significantly simplified setup for customers

Dramatically improved security through behavior analytics using Citrix Analytics

A delightful experience for the end-user

A true bring-your-own-anything environment to the enterprise, while improving both security and productivity

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.