Home Applications Citrix: No Worries! XenMobile Service/NetScaler Gateway Configuration Script for Easy Setup

Citrix: No Worries! XenMobile Service/NetScaler Gateway Configuration Script for Easy Setup

0
Citrix: No Worries! XenMobile Service/NetScaler Gateway Configuration Script for Easy Setup
0

Early this year, we announced an alternative to our previously recommended IPsec Enterprise Connectivity method, Citrix Cloud Connector. This move will not only allow more control over the Mobile Application Management (MAM) settings/timeouts and MicroVPN connections, but also eliminates the need to create and route internal traffic through an IPsec Tunnel. This will result in better performance and help meet internal compliance requirements.

The introduction of Cloud Connector as our primary method to connect your datacenter with the XenMobile Service also requires a NetScaler Gateway to be hosted on-premises. Now the question becomes, “How do I setup a NetScaler Gateway and have it communicate successfully with the XenMobile Service?”

Don’t worry, we have an answer to this: The NetScaler Gateway configuration script

The NetScaler Gateway configuration script is built into the XenMobile console. The script will pull the existing LDAP configuration (Base DN & Server Name) that was configured by Cloud Connector, the NetScaler Gateway Virtual Server Name (which is filled in by what’s populated in the “Name” field), and the XenMobile Fully Qualified Domain Names.

Read the entire article here, No Worries! XenMobile Service/NetScaler Gateway Configuration Script for Easy Setup

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Mobile
Networking
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      The Log Analytics Agent for Microsoft RDS and Citrix sites gives you a deep analytic dive into your worker’s performance states This agent and Microsoft Azure OMS Log Analytics enable you to analyze performance, sizing and user experience deeply, at each time frame in the past and for the lowest expenses. Use the power of […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      On-Demand Webinars

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        ITSM can be a game of chances and isn’t always a sure bet. Anything can fall through the cracks leading to disasters. So what better place to learn about ITSM than the casinos. Come have some fun at this free webinar where you’ll learn about ITSM through clever casino analogies. We’ll teach you how some […]

        read more
        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

        1491759621_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – April 2017

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1491144849_maxresdefault.jpg

          OK Tire got up to speed with ServiceDesk Plus and saves time using Desktop Central

          Anthony Rodas talks about how his team utilized ServiceDesk Plus to bring OK Tire’s IT infrastructure up to speed with the industry. Prior to Anthony’s employment, ticketing and asset management was handled through spreadsheets. Using ServiceDesk Plus, his team migrated to a proper help desk. They automated and sped up the processing time for help […]

          read more
          1492257370_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Get ahead of attackers with identity driven security – Session 2

          1492273694_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Desktop Master Class – XenDesktop with ShareFile – April 2017

          1492238892_maxresdefault.jpg

          New Veeam Cloud Services Program Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!