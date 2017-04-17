Citrix: No Worries! XenMobile Service/NetScaler Gateway Configuration Script for Easy Setup

Early this year, we announced an alternative to our previously recommended IPsec Enterprise Connectivity method, Citrix Cloud Connector. This move will not only allow more control over the Mobile Application Management (MAM) settings/timeouts and MicroVPN connections, but also eliminates the need to create and route internal traffic through an IPsec Tunnel. This will result in better performance and help meet internal compliance requirements.

The introduction of Cloud Connector as our primary method to connect your datacenter with the XenMobile Service also requires a NetScaler Gateway to be hosted on-premises. Now the question becomes, “How do I setup a NetScaler Gateway and have it communicate successfully with the XenMobile Service?”

Don’t worry, we have an answer to this: The NetScaler Gateway configuration script

The NetScaler Gateway configuration script is built into the XenMobile console. The script will pull the existing LDAP configuration (Base DN & Server Name) that was configured by Cloud Connector, the NetScaler Gateway Virtual Server Name (which is filled in by what’s populated in the “Name” field), and the XenMobile Fully Qualified Domain Names.

Read the entire article here, No Worries! XenMobile Service/NetScaler Gateway Configuration Script for Easy Setup

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.