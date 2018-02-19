Citrix: New XenMobile Migration Service – It’s Here & It’s Included with a New Subscription!

The XenMobile Migration Service — for existing on-prem customers— is now available and we’re asking you to team up with us! You don’t need to go it alone. Let us provide you with the technical and financial resources necessary to make your cloud transition a complete success.

While most of our on-prem customers have a cloud strategy in place for UEM, many of them would like to get there — faster and cheaper — without any requirements for device re-enrollment.

The new XenMobile Migration Service aims at removing all the barriers and hurdles that are holding you back.

Read the entire article here, New XenMobile Migration Service: It’s Here & It’s Included with a New Subscription!

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.